Avengers: Endgame Trivia #30: Here’s Why Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow & Others Didn’t Die Due To Thanos’ Snap!

Avengers: Endgame will complete a year of its release and fans still have a lot of questions they are looking answers for. It all started in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos snapped his fingers using the infinity gauntlet which led to superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Peter Quill, Groot and many others wiping away.

While half the population of Earth was wiped away, the remaining half that was alive included superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor and others. So on what basis was it decided who will die due to Thanos’ snap and who won’t? Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #30 today is about the same.

In an interview with NY Times, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked on what basis was it decided to dies and who lives in Endgame. Christopher answered, “We knew we wanted to see Cap and Tony dealing with the aftermath so that you could really see them suffer, quite frankly. And that’s why Cap and Natasha are relatively minimal in the first movie (Avengers: Infinity War), because all they’d be doing is punching. We knew that they had a lot of story in the second movie, and there were other people who would have much more story in the first movie, like the Guardians.”

McFeely said, “Thor is strangely the one that gets two movies’ worth of story.” Adding to Stephen’s point, Markus said, “For a guy people once thought of as boring, he’s become very useful.”

Well, we wonder if fans would be convinced with the writers’ answer of not keeping Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and others alive while Spider-Man, Doctor Strangers and many such were wiped into dust.

This was our Avengers Trivia for today. We will share more such interesting facts about the film every day.

