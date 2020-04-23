Did You Know? Charlie Chaplin Created HISTORY At Oscars By Receiving A 12-Minute-Long Standing Ovation!

Charlie Chaplin is the best comedian in the history of cinema and Hollywood. He was blessed with this special skill to make you laugh without even saying anything at all. He rose to fame in the silent era of films and emerged as one of the rarest talents that the world will ever witness.

But in a rather intriguing fact, did you know the legend created history at the OSCARS too? Charlie Chaplin, returned to the US after a decade to attend Oscars in the year 1972 and got a standing ovation of 12 minutes and created HISTORY with the same. He was felicitated with Honorary Award in the year 1972 when this happened and it almost left him teary-eyed.

Take a look at the video here:

Chaplin thanked everyone in his speech and said, “Oh, thank you so much. This is an emotional moment for me, and words seem so futile, so feeble. I can only say thank you for the honor of inviting me here. And you’re wonderful, sweet people. Thank you.” That’s so generous of him to acknowledge everyone around and behave like a true human being at the moment.

