Heath Ledger DENIED Presenting Oscars With Jake Gyllenhaal – Here’s The Whole & Real Truth Behind It!

2005’s Brokeback Mountain starred Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as two shepherds who fall for each other emotionally as well as s*xually. This Ang Lee directorial will always remain special to be one of the first films narrating the depth of same-s*x relationships. It grabbed three Oscars and has gained the cult status over the years.

Following the ‘I am so cool because I love sarcasm’ mentality, there were jokes about the ‘gay cowboys’ around the film which annoyed Heath Ledger. He was so pissed off that he displayed his displeasure around it at the Oscars.

It came to such situation that Heath Ledger clearly refused to present at the Oscars that year owing to the crude jokes around the film. In an interview with Another Man, Jake said, “I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year that was sort of joking about [the relationship in the movie]. Heath refused. I was sort of at the time, ‘Oh, okay…whatever.’ I’m always like: it’s all in good fun. And Heath said, ‘It’s not a joke to me – I don’t want to make any jokes about it.’”

This is not new as Jake Gyllenhaal has already expressed similar anecdotes in the past too. “I see people who have joked with me or criticised me about lines I say in that movie — and that’s the thing I loved about Heath. Heath would never joke,” Gyllenhaal has told about it in the past to Sunday Today.

Both Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal received huge applause for their performances in the film. We lost Heath Ledger in 2008 due to an accidental drug overdose and that’s still considered as one of the biggest losses of the world cinema.

