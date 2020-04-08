Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Takes A Jibe At Ekta Kapoor Yet Again; Has Something To Say About Amitabh Bachchan Too!

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, was back in the headlines as Shaktimaan and Mahabharat return to the small screen amid reruns during the coronavirus led lockdown. While the veteran has made quite a few hard-hitting statements over the last few days, he seems to have a special affinity towards tv czarina Ekta Kapoor.

While Mukesh has been vocal about working on the script for Shaktimaan’s modern-day adaptation, he has now said that he will not let anyone murder Shaktimaan like Ekta Kapoor murdered Mahabharat with her remake on the soap in 2008. Mincing no words, Mukesh who is also known for his stint as Bheeshmapitamah of Mahabharat said, “I can’t let anyone murder Shaktimaan as Ekta has murdered Mahabharata. The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata or modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi’.”

Well, things do not stop here. While there has been speculation around who the new face of Shaktimaan will be, fans have been suggesting several actors and one of them is that of Tiger Shroff. While Mukesh said, “Tiger does not have the kind of spiritual face to play Shaktimaan’, he also stated that no big star like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan or Ajay Devgn can play Shakitmaan as they already have an image to carry that will cause a hindrance

Mukesh said, “Amitabh Bachchan will be known as ‘Angry Young Man’, Amjad Khan lived and died as Gabbar Singh, but I will always be known as ‘badon ke pitamaha aur chhoton ka Shaktimaan.”

