History Of India At Oscars: From Mother India To Water – Movies To Revisit Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst the disaster of Coronavirus affecting the entire world, content consumption will be at its peak for those who are allotted the facility of working from home. Let’s take a look at the history of India at Oscars and where are those films available to watch (in case you haven’t yet!).

1. Mother India (Best Foreign Language Film)

Mehboob Khan’s epic drama starring Nargis and Sunil Dutt was the first Indian film to get nominated at Oscars. Another interesting thing about the film is that it lost to Italian film Nights Of Cabiria by just one vote. It’s available on YouTube Movies on rent.

2. Salaam Bombay (Best Foreign Language Film)

Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay narrates the impeccable story of Mumbai slums starring Shafiq Syed, Raghubir Yadav, Nana Patekar and Anita Kanwar. The movie was listed in the top 1000 movies ever made by The New York Times. It’s available on Amazon Prime to watch.

3. Lagaan (Best Foreign Language Film)

Who doesn’t remember the last ball climax of this Aamir Khan’s historical cricket drama? It faced similar tension on the stage as it lost to No Man’s Land. To lighten the sorrow, French film Amelie also lost with Lagaan. The film is available on Netflix.

4. Water (Best Foreign Language Film)

Deepa Mehta’s Water explores the life of Widows at an Ashram in Varanasi. It starred Seema Biswas, Lisa Ray, Waheeda Rehman and John Abraham in titular roles. It’s available on YouTube.

Honorary Mention: AR Rahman for Slumdog Millionaire & 127 Hours

AR Rahman not only won Two Oscars in one night for Slumdog Millionaire but also was nominated yet again for two categories for 127 Hours.

