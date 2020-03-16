Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, Here’s How Much Money Angrezi Medium Has Lost At The Box Office

Angrezi Medium is one of the better multiplex oriented Bollywood films that hit the cinemas this year. The sequel of 2017 super-Hit film Hindi Medium released amid a good hype and was expected to do more business.

However, as luck had it, the film’s release date clashed with the time when Coronavirus scare in India is in an increasing mode. Before the film hit the cinemas, the audience was in a state of panic. To further increase the woes, theatres in several big cities like Delhi, Mumbai were closed.

This has hit the collections of Angrezi Medium very badly.

The Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepak Dobriyal starrer film opened on March 13 & collected 4.03 crores. The film was hurt by theatres being closed in Delhi but the opening was still better than Hindi Medium. But Saturday onwards, theatres in Mumbai were also shut down followed by Rajasthan and Punjab. The collections obviously dropped heavily and the weekend number is just 10.03 crores.

While the weekend business of Angrezi Medium is very low, it’s almost certain that the film has lost at least 13.5 crores so far.

With all the scare around and theatres in Delhi closed, the film managed an opening of 4.03 crores. If that wasn’t the case, Day 1 could easily have been 5.5 crores. Delhi was a great contributor for Hindi Medium so it would’ve done well for this one too. The film lost 1.5 crores approx here only.

Multiplex films recently have performed really well on Saturdays. Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga which was a low opener jumped more than 100% on Saturday, Thappad was a better opener so it took a little lesser jump on Saturday. From 3.07 crores, it jumped to collect 5.05 crores on the next day. Going by the wider appeal of Angrezi Medium compared to Panga and Thappad, the film would’ve shown at least 50% jump and collected around 8 crores.

Sunday is the day when most of the family audiences come to theatres. Since Angrezi Medium is a film targetted to families, it would’ve collected at least 9.5 crores. This could’ve meant a weekend 23 crores instead of 10.03 crores approx right now.

With no sign of respite visible anytime soon, these losses are going to increase further. The silver lining is that the makers will re-release the film in the cities it hasn’t been released yet. However, at that time it will have to fight with big releases like Sooryavanshi for screen space and attention.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!