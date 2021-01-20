Over the last couple of days, Britney Spears’ 29-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears has been making the headlines for her choice words to Elon Musk and his car company, Tesla. For those of you who do not know, Lynn had initially blamed the company’s vehicles for killing her cats. Here’s the latest about it.

As per latest reports, the former Nickelodeon has now comments and clarified that she “did not run over any cats” and that Tesla is “not to be blamed.” Read on to know the whole incident.

As reported by Fox News, in a now-deleted Instagram video, Jamie Lynn Spears said, “We have now lost — I don’t want to tell you how many cats — because they don’t hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen and it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved.”

In the said video, Jamie Lynn Spears supposedly even said, “Elon Musk, let’s figure this out” and “You owe me a couple cats.” She even called Tesla “a secret cat-killer.” Explaining it, she said that cars should be equipped with “noises that bother cat or animal ears when it cranks up, so that way, they know something’s happening and they aren’t caught off guard and things don’t end in a very tragic way.”

In another video (also deleted), Britney Spears has clarified what was said in the earlier video. In this clip, she mentioned that she “did not run over any cats.” She also added that Tesla is “not to be blamed” for what happened. She also accepted that “user error is admittedly involved.”

Jamie Lynn Spears added, “I was only making a suggestion about something I think would be extremely helpful, and the geniuses at @Teslamotors are the best to go to for said issue.”

According to The New York Times, as of September 2020, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has asked that all-electric cars emit sounds of at least 43 decibels when travelling at speeds lesser than 18.6 miles per hour. The NHTSA had said in its order, “This standard will help to ensure that blind, visually impaired, and other pedestrians are able to detect and recognize nearby hybrid and electric vehicles.”

Those wondering how loud is 43 decibels are similar to that given out by a dishwasher or even a refrigerator.

