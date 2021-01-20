It was a summing up of 21 films, a lot was riding on its back. A conclusion to gazillion characters, a farewell for many, redemption for all, Avengers: Endgame was one true monster of a film in all true sense. It wasn’t a surprise that the viewer had to experience the lengthiest goosebumps of his/her life, and the same was for Chris Evans. Our beloved Captain America is now opening up on watching the film with the audience and what it did to him. He was a kid again and below is everything he wants to say about the same.

Advertisement

Chris Evans embodied Captain America for nearly a decade ago. The star rose to fame as the superhero and was in the league of top-notch Chris’ in no time. In his latest interview, the actor opened up on watching Avengers: Endgame with the audience and why he chose to not see it prior to the premier this one time.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, Chris Evans said he wanted to experience the final summation of the saga with the audience and experience the chills. He narrates how when his Captain America lifted Mjolnir in the movie the theatre went berserk and how he cannot explain that feeling.

Chris Evans said, “The first time I saw Endgame was at the premiere. Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety). But being the last instalment of a ten-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would. When Cap lifts Mjolnir, our theatre went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send me clips from theatres around the world losing their collective shit at this moment.”

Captain America aka Chris Evans added, “Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I’ll never be able to properly express. In those moments I’m not an actor, or even an adult; I’m a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield. Damn it… I’m getting choked up.”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Regé-Jean Page On His Steamy Scenes In Bridgerton: “I Was On The Full Rocky Regime For It, Was Up At 5 AM Every Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube