Ankita Lokhande has been truly there for Sushant Singh Rajput all her life. The couple dated for almost 6 years before they split in 2016. Unfortunately, it was the same year they planned to get married. On SSR’s first birth anniversary post his death, the Pavitra Rishta actress has shared an unseen emotional video. Read on for all the details!

As most know, Sushant passed away on 14th June. The actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra. His death is currently under investigation by the CBI. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was even accused of abetment to suicide by SSR’s family.

Albeit, today is the day of remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and all his memories. Ankita Lokhande did the same as she shared an unseen video of the late actor. It is from the time the duo used to stay together when they were in a relationship.

The video features Sushant Singh Rajput playing with their pet dog, Scotch. He could be seen running around the house as he played with his pet. Ankita Lokhande left everyone sobbing with her caption that read, “#sushantday I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this ❤ happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable”

She continued, “#scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho ❤️ happy birthday to u 🥳 u will be missed #memoriesforlife”

Check out the post shared by Ankita Lokhande below:

As mentioned above, Ankita will be sharing many more such videos today. We’re sure every Sushant Singh Rajput fan must be feeling heartbroken right now.

Sushant was last seen on the big screens with Dil Bechara. The film marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut along with that of casting manager Mukesh Chhabra.

