Although It has been more than 6 months that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, his family and fans are still seeking answers. The cause of his death is still unclear, and fans are demanding answers from CBI on social media even today.

It has been more than four months that the central agency took over the case. However, they have not made their findings public. Seeing this, fans were very hurt and upset. Dr Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to the agency demanding to know what was the status. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, Subramanian Swamy has got a reply from the CBI. The letter signed by IPS Officer Nupur Prasad details that the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated with the best technology and there is no lapse.

In my reply to my representation to the Prime Minister on the SSR Death Case the CBI has now responded with a reply dt 30th Dec 2020 as below pic.twitter.com/G4vkALSC6l — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 30, 2020

The letter was also shared by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari who has led the movement from the start. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput started trending for a CBI Investigation after several people claimed that there was more to the story than what was in the public eye. A month after his son’s demise, KK Singh filed a police complaint in Patna, Bihar on Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda and other associates.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It was the most devastating news of the year. Doctor Kersi Chavda and a therapist have given statements to the CBI that he was suffering from bipolar depression. The actor fell ill after his Europe trip in October 2019 when he visited many cities with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik. After that, his health deteriorated considerably.

After a huge public demand, CBI was brought in to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and kept in the Byculla Women Prison for a month. Her brother spent three months in Taloja Jail.

Although many theories have come out, fans fail to believe in any of them. Rhea too is free today, and all everyone seeks in answers from CBI.

