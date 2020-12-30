Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a special birthday message for beau Pulkit Samrat. The actress shared an adorable photo on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

“Happy birthday baby. As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat. I love you,” Kriti shared on Instagram.

Commenting on Kriti Kharbanda’s post, Gauahar Khan wrote: “Awww God bless. Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat.”

“Happy happy birthday Bhai. Wish you the best of health and happiness,” shared Vikrant Massey.

Just a day before his birthday, Pulkit Samrat made a confession on social media, saying how he has compromised his body during the lockdown this year.

“Compromised my body a lot during the lockdown. Ate not too clean. Slept not too well. Hit the gym not too often. Body has a tendency to give you second chances. You got to listen to your body. This is my second chance to treat my body like a temple. Not gonna compromise from now on. We got to hit it hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key. So I made a promise to myself. Gonna eat clean, gonna be consistent, gonna practice oneness along with those hard grilling hours with the metal bars in the gym!” Pulkit posted in Instagram on Monday.

