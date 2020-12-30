Breakups are never easy and especially when they happen on a really ugly note. Not only you or me, but even our celebrities have their share of heartbreaks. What often happens thereafter is a streak of cryptic attacks on social media. Something very similar seems to be the case of Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams, with whom she separated recently.

Now, in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, Eban has talked about ‘disagreement and disloyalty’ by adding how he feels that everything has happened for a reason. Check out the post by scrolling below.

Eban Hyams first post read, “Not gonna lie, I needed this year. It opened my eyes to a lot of things,” along with a caption, “Tis the season. Everything happens for a reason.” He then shared a quote, “Distance is fine. Disloyalty is not. Disagreements are fine. Disrespect is not,” with a caption that read, “If you got nothing good to say about someone don’t say anything at all.” Well, we wonder if all of this is a dig at his ex-girlfriend Krishna Shroff.

In an interview with ETimes, Krishna Shroff had broken her silence on the same by saying, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.”

Upon being asked about being friends with exes, Krishna added, “Yeah, but just not as much anymore. I’ve never had an issue being friends with my exes… usually, they have a problem with it.” She concluded, “I’m not one to dwell on shit that happens. I move on and make the best out of every situation.”

Well, what do you think about this indirect dig taken by Eban Hyams on ex-girlfriend Krishna Shroff?

