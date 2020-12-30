A biopic of legendary music composer N. Datta, also known as Datta Naik, is in the works, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Announcing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on his verified account: “BIOPIC ON LEGENDARY MUSIC COMPOSER N DATTA… Yoodlee Films [#Saregama] announces biopic on #NDatta… Known for classics #DhoolKaPhool and #Dharamputra [directorial debut of #YashChopra]… His son Roop Naik is now collaborating with producers to fill in the gaps of the story.”

Born in 1927, Dattaram Baburao Naik began his musical career in the 1950s as an assistant to the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. He has worked with talented singers like Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Geeta Dutt, Lata Mangeshkar and others, and collaborated with legendary songwriter Sahir Ludhianvi.

Naik composed music for films like Milap, Marine Drive, Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke, Mohini, Sadhna, Dhool Ka Phool, Dharmputra, Do Bhai and many more. He last composed for the 1980 film Chehre Pe Chehra and breathed his last seven years later in December, 1987.

The project will be backed by Yoodlee Films.

