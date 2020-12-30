Salman Khan flaunts bulging biceps in a new Instagram post he shared with fans on Tuesday. The 55-year-old Bollywood superstar looks fighting fit and ready for action in the frame that has him strike an intense pose.

In the Instagram picture, the actor looks away from the camera. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with deep grey shorts and a cap. Salman flaunts a beard in the image.

“just being . . .” Salman wrote alongside the photograph.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his production “Kaagaz”, directed by Satish Kaushik. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman’s upcoming acting projects are “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, “Kicks 2”, and “Antim: The Final Truth”.

Meanwhile, Salman has signed a deal worth 230 crores with Zee Studios for Radhe. The film was earlier planned to release in collaboration with YRF on a commission basis. But the superstar decided to sign a fixed deal with Zee that ensures no losses on his end.

