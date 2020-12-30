New Year’s is around the corner and everyone is flying off to someplace or the other. Earlier today we spotted Ananya Panday and his Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter leaving for the Maldives. We wonder what’s cooking between them? Eh.

Ananya and Ishaan have been reportedly dating ever since the two co-starred in a film together but they haven’t made any official confirmation to the news yet.

Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a white ganji with pink cargo pants and paired it with white sneakers and accessorised the look with a Christian Dior tote bag to complete her airport look. Ishan Khatter on the other hand wore a white t-shirt with plaid pants and a brown jacket to complete his airport look.

Aren’t these two stylish?

Meanwhile recently, Ananya Panday was trolled mercilessly after she copied Khloe Kardashian’s dialogue from Keeping up with the Kardashians in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

In the first episode of the show, Ananya, Bhavana Panday’s daughter is seen saying, “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck because you all used to say it.” Netizens were quick to figure out that the actress has lifted the line from Khloe.

In Keeping Up With The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian said the same thing to her mother Kris Jenner. Khloe said, “My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck.”

As we know, Netizens are unforgiving. They were quick to notice Ananya Pandey’s copied dialogue and started trolling her. One user tweeted, “Can’t believe Khloe copied her struggles from Ananya Pandey.”

Meanwhile, tell us your thoughts on Ananya and Ishan Khatter leaving for the Maldives together.

