Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a bundle of joy for all its fans. The show is full of quirky characters that hold a special place in viewers’ hearts. One such is Master Bhoop Singh played by Vijay Kumar Singh.

Whenever Master Ji comes on screen, his catchphrase “Sankar naam ka chiz hai ki nahi” hits our mind. Even though Vijay appears for a limited screen time, he leaves his impression and makes us laugh out loud. Just like every other character of the show, Bhoop Singh too has an interesting story behind its origin, which is revealed by the actor himself.

While speaking to Jansatta, Vijay Kumar Singh revealed an inspiration behind Master Bhoop Singh’s character. He shares, Bhoop Singh is an amalgamation of 4-5 real-life teachers from his school and college life. He further shares about one government school’s teacher of his village. The teacher was full of ego and used to don a Safari suit. Whenever a student used to ask him “What’s the time?”, he used to stare at a student and reply “Do I wear this watch for you or myself?”

Adding further, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor shares that the particular teacher used to get frustrated when anyone touched him by mistake. He wouldn’t utter a word but his expression used to be like “Sankar naam ka chiz hai ki nahi”. Vijay Kumar Singh states that this particular teacher has a lot of influence on Master Ji’s character.

Putting a real-life experience into character is a sign of a good actor and Vijay is truly one amongst them!

Meanwhile, speaking of the show, Nehha Pendse recently joined Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Mishra, wife of Vibhuti played by Aasif Sheikh. The entire team celebrated her first day on sets by cutting a cake.

