Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain‘, shared her plans for Navratri celebrations, and revealed how she tries to coordinate her attire with the designated colour for each nine days of the festivities.

Navratri, meaning ‘nine nights’, is one of the most popular and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in many parts of India.

The festival is celebrated with fervour and festivity to mark the victory of Goddess Durga, who fought against the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura. While Navratri’s specific customs and traditions vary from region to region, a common practice observed by all is fasting and engaging in the lively dance form known as garba.

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: “I simply love the festivities. I was in Indore to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi recently, and now I am already gearing up to celebrate Navratri.”

“I visit the temple at least once during the nine days of Navratri and consume sattvic food. It’s believed that each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, symbolising something unique, and I try to coordinate my attire with the designated colour for each day,” said the ‘Kasturi’ fame actress.

Talking about her plans this year, Shubhangi added: “This year, I also plan to take some time to enjoy the festive dandiya and garba nights in my society. I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone for a joyful and prosperous Navratri.”

In the current track of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) experiences a vivid dream in which he assumes the role of Yamraj, sentencing Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) for a crime. This unsettling dream jolts him awake in the middle of the night, causing him to scream in shock. Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) becomes annoyed by his behavior and warns him to refrain from meddling in others’ lives.

Still disturbed by his dream, Vibhuti indirectly hints to Angoori that she should avoid committing any crimes, leaving her puzzled. Meanwhile, Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) hands Angoori a lengthy list of food items, informing her that his business partner will visit for dinner. Simultaneously, the Modern Colony’s Police station is undergoing renovations, and Tiwari offers his house as a temporary workspace to help maintain their operations.

As night falls, Tiwari’s business partner arrives for dinner and harasses Angoori to the point where she loses her temper and accidentally strikes him with a frying pan, resulting in his demise. Tiwari and Angoori become panicked and quickly devise a plan to conceal the body.

Vibhuti joins in and advises Angoori to stage an argument and leave the house angrily, carrying the deceased body in a bag. However, their attempt to execute this plan is interrupted when Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) unexpectedly enter their home, leaving them in shock.

The show airs on &TV.

Must Read: Permanent Roommates 3, Sultan of Delhi, Kaala Paani & More, October Has Something For Everyone Be It Romance, Action Or Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News