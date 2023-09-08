Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is a trained classical dancer, shared how Madhuri Dixit played a huge role in inspiring her to learn how to dance, adding that dancing comfortably is incredibly therapeutic for her.

Shubhangi aka Angoori Bhabi from ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ also takes up the role of a choreographer in the sitcom. It’s truly impressive that her choreographic talent is as precise as her comedic timing on the show.

The actress explains that creating her dance routines brings her comfort and allows her artistic expression to shine, which is a freeing way for her to communicate her feelings as an artist.