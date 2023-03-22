Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, one of the most popular sitcoms, recently completed 2000 episodes as fans continuously praised the show. However, many of its beloved cast members left the show as it grew further. With many actors being replaced, the show’s male lead, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud, has been the face of the show since the beginning. On the other hand, the female leads Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon, with whom the show started, left the show midway.

As the show completed its 8th anniversary, Aasif reacted to the actors who had dropped out of their popular sitcom show. Read on to find out what the actor had to say during a media interaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with ETimes, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh said that the actors who have left the show are “not missed.” As the show is the real hero, what Aasif believes, he says the audience does not watch the show, mainly because of the actor. As Shilpa Shinde and Saumya Tandon left the show as they received a lot of fame, he said, “Nobody misses anyone. I am sorry nobody misses people who have left the show. People who have joined in now, the audience loves them and appreciates them,” said the actor.

While adding about the success of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai show, Aasif Sheikh said, in the show, “no artist is indispensable”. He later adds the audience will still watch the show if he leaves the show someday. “Our content is so strong that they watch the show for the substance,” said the actor.

Sharing the reaction when the show debuted, Aasif revealed nobody was confident about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai as everyone thought it wouldn’t run beyond six months. “We had never imagined that Bhabi Ji would run for eight years and would complete 2000 episodes. In fact, when the show started it was the first fiction comedy show on an Indian GEC, and everybody thought that this show won’t last for more than 6 months,” said the actor.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Nia Sharma Exclusive On Being Compared To Uorfi Javed By Trolls: “People Didn’t Even Know The Other Person Existed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News