Priya Ahuja Rajda is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is well known for playing the role of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she has been missing in action on the small screen. In a latest report, she breaks the silence on her hiatus.

Priya was seen on and off in TMKOC and is now returning to TV in a full-fledged role after four years of delivering her son, Ardaas. She will be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, playing the role of Harshad aka Satya Adhikari’s sister.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Priya Ahuja Rajda is beaming with joy over bagging the role, she reveals how her husband Malav Rajda, who was the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is taking over the daddy duties in her absence at home.

“My husband Malav is taking care of the mommy duties. He is the one who is dropping him to school and picks him up. He is doing everything that I was doing. It’s like role reversal for both of us. Once a day I video call my son because we keep him away from the phone. But I am regularly in touch with Manav to ask if Ardaas is doing fine,” Priya Ahuja Rajda said.

Priya Ahuja Rajda further revealed that she did not quit acting completely as she has been on and off the camera for the past 4 years. “I was never on a break completely, because I was doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on and off. So it’s not like I had quit facing the camera, there was no nervousness. But yes this is my first daily soap after 4 years so I was a little anxious. The team is very nice. They are very positive and nice with everyone, not just me. They are very supportive,” she added.

For more updates on TV & Web, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Tanaya Gupta aka Sapna Wants To Make A Return As Popatlal’s Love Interest: “Mujhe Bulaiye Wapas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News