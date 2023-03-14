Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in Indian history. The sitcom has been running for almost 15 years now, and over the years, it has given a lot of fame to its lead actors. In fact, even actors who were part of the show as small characters often get recognized due to TMKOC. Recently, actress Tanaya Gupta spoke about how her life has changed after playing a couple of characters in TMKOC and shared her desire to return. Keep reading to know more!

We all know, Popatlal (played by Shyam Pathak) is still unmarried, and his search for a bride is still in full swing. We have seen several episodes being made around Popatlal’s marriage and it was fun every damn time. Popatlal falling for Sapna and Minty are among the most loved storylines. Unfortunately, our beloved Popatlal met with severe heartbreak in both these storylines.

For the unversed, actress Tanaya Gupta played both Sapna and Minty in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She loved every bit of her characters and has now urged the makers to call her again to be Popatlal’s love interest.

Exclusively talking to ETimes, Tanaya Gupta said, “Maine na unke kaan mein baat daali hai ki mujhe bulaiye wapas. Like phir se ek aur baar try karte hai kyuki ye do ladies wapis bhi toh aa sakti hai, and hopefully, Popatlal will fall for it again. But abhi tak ye chance nahi aya hai. Inshallah, bhagwan kare ye chance phir se aaye. So I would love to do it.”

Tanaya Gupta also added that everywhere she goes, she gets recognized as Sapna or Minty from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she’s totally loving it.

We hope the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are listening and this time, if any such storyline occurs, hopefully, we get to see Popatlal tying the knot!

