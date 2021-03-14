Rohit Shetty turns a year older, and we were the ones to receive a birthday gift in the form of Sooryavanshi’s release date. The director, who has given us amazing and entertaining films like Simmba, the Golmaal franchise, Singham and more, has 15 Bollywood films credited to his name, out of which 5 are in the 100 Cr club and 3 in the 200 Cr one.

Today as we celebrate the director’s 48th birthday, we take a look at his top 10 highest-grossing films. While on that, we will also talk about how well we think his upcoming cop film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, may fare at the office and whether or not it will make it into his top 5 grossers.

From Simmba to Singham and Golmaal films to Chennai Express, here’s a look at the top 10 grossing films of Rohit Shetty. Also, check out their box office numbers – they are really impressive.

Simmba (2018)

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, released in 2018, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role alongside Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. The film was both a critical and commercial success and earned 240.22 Cr at the Indian box office. It became the third-highest-grossing movie of 2018.

Chennai Express (2013)

Chennai Express saw Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone sizzle on the silver screen once again in a beautiful north meets south love story. The film, released in 2013, worked well at the box office and earned 226.7 Cr.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Released in 2017, this film was the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. The film features an ensemble, including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and others. It grossed 205.72 Cr at the box office.

Singham Returns (2014)

The second film in his cop universe, the 2014 starrer, was the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. Starring Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham, the film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. It grossed 151 Cr at the box office.

Dilwale (2015)

A 2015 release, this Rohit Shetty action rom-com starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Also boasting of a supporting cast like Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and more, the film earned 148 Cr at the box office.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

The third instalment in the Golmaal franchise, the film released in 2010. It starred an array of talents like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was a hit and earned 106.30 Cr.

Bol Bachchan (2012)

Starring Abhishek Bachchan as the titular character, this 2012 release also featured Ajay Devgn, Asin Thotumkal, Prachi Desai and Krushna Abhishek. The film was the 9th highest grosser of the year with sales of 102 Cr.

Singham (2011)

Released in 2011, this was the first cop film in Rohit Shett’s now-established cop universe. The film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead followed an honest police officer who took on an evil politician. It was a blockbuster success and earned 100 Cr at the box office.

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, the second instalment in the Golmaal franchise released in 2008. Said to be an adaptation of the 1989 Marathi drama Pheka Pheki, the film earned 51.90 Cr.

All The Best – Fun Begins (2009)

The last on the list is Shetty’s 2009 comedy All The Best. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mugdha Godse, the film was a comedy riot that earned 41.75 Cr at the box office.

While there is no denying that Rohit Shetty works magic at the box office – as seen from the above list – let talk about his next, Sooryavanshi. As officially announced this morning, the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif cop drama is all set to hit the big screens on April 30.

The film is releasing in a pre-EID period, and unfortunately, this time doesn’t see much footfalls in theatres owing to Ramadan. While this may affect the business of the film, there is also a reprise for the makers. Given that Maharashtra Day (May 1) is a bank holiday in the state that is likely to see the most audiences, the film can see fans making it to the cinema halls.

With the current health, lockdown and security scenarios in place, we expect the Rohit Shetty directorial to still work at the box office. The film has a substantial chance of generating 100-150 Cr with ticket sales. If they reach these numbers, the much-awaited cop drama can very well beat the collection of Singham Returns and Dilwale. If it exceeds these expectations – given than fans have been waiting for it since the start of 2020 – it may very well be part of his Top three all-time grosser too.

Isn’t he impressive at the box office? Also, how excited are you to watch his much-awaited cop drama in theatres?

Happy Birthday, Rohit Shetty!

