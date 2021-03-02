Ajay Devgn was among those Bollywood stars who supported the government in the ongoing Farmers’ protests. After Rihanna and many international celebs talked about the protests last month, the Singham actor tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting Folded hands #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”

Ajay Devgn received a mixed response from people about his stand. While a section supported him, others criticised him for not supporting farmers. However, the latest is that he continues to receive flak even a month later.

A video went viral earlier today in which a man was seen trying to publicly intimidate Ajay Devgn by asking him about his stand in the whole scenario. The man in question blocked his car outside Film City, Mumbai and continued to question him. The video soon went viral and became the talk of the town.

The man intimidating Ajay Devgn has now been identified as Rajdeep Singh. As per Bollywood Hungama, the 28-year-old guy is a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb. He is originally a driver hailing from Punjab. He has also been arrested by the Mumbai Police after a complaint was lodged by the actor’s bodyguard, Pradeep Indrasen Gautam. Reportedly, the accused has been charged under IPC sections 341(wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and a picture of the actor from the sets went viral. In the image, Ajay is seen reading the script and Bhansali stands next to him. The duo has reunited after 22 years after they worked together in the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

