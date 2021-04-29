Salman Khan‘s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set for hybrid release in India and worldwide on May 13. As the release of the film is gearing up, Salman fans in UAE await good news from the makers of the film. Scroll down to know more.

Khan’s films are nothing less than jubilation for all his fans. Typically, his films are released during the festive season. Prabhudeva’s directorial film is now releasing after being postponed multiple times due to coronavirus pandemic.

While in India, Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing on a digital platform and select theatres, UAE will enjoy just the theatrical release. This star-fuelled film which comes across as a typical ‘masala’ entertainer is now up for grabs as tickets are available for booking, reports Gulf News.

Fans of Salman Khan can now book their seats through the websites of local cinemas including Vox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, and Star Cinemas, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film Radhe recent trailer launch (April 22) was received with great fanfare clocking in an excess of 65 million+ views across all platforms. As the film’s first song Seeti Maar is now out, the excitement among fans has further increased. The trailer and song have given fans a reason to celebrate and are eagerly waiting for the film to be released.

Prabhudeva directorial film, which stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani, will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. The film is releasing on ZEE5 with ZEE Studios’ pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex which rests on India’s leading OTT ZEE5, and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

What do you think about Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing this Eid.

