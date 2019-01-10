Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Vote For Your Favourite Bollywood Trailer

Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: The year 2018 has been full of surprises and shocks! The content-driven films worked big time over the superstar’s films. But before any film hits the theatres, it is the trailer which arises the curiousity amongst the audiences.

We have jotted down best trailers of 2018 below, choose and let us know your favourite from the list:

1. Padmaavat



Post a lot of controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (then Padmavati) finally saw the light of day in January 2018. The first posters of the film were so breathtakingly beautiful, the trailer had to be special. From massively elegant sets to eye-catching colourful costumes; the trailer of Padmaavat has a trademark of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety



This film won the hearts of many right from the beginning since its trailer was launched. The trailer of the film is all about winning the war between Bromance and Romance. It declares an open war between Bromance and Romance.The film’s trailer is a funny glimpse of the dilemma a man goes through when presented with a choice between his best friend and girlfriend.

3. Raid



Trailer of Raid seems to be one of the most intriguing of recent times. It featured Ajay Devgn as a strict & honest Income Tax officer, who raids the politically powerful figure played by Saurabh Shukla. Dialogues like ‘Is Ghar mein koi sarkari afsar machchar marne nahi aa sakta, tum raid marne aaye ho’ and the face-off between two amazing performers was enough for making the audience curious for the movie.

4. Pari



Anushka Sharma’s Pari was one helluva scary ride! The VFX and Anushka’s avatar was very different, just like a Hollywood film. The trailer literally sends chills down your spines.

5. Raazi



Directed by Talvar fame Meghna Gulzar, the movie was a spy thriller. Raazi depicts the story of underdogs, who sacrifice their lives for the country. The trailer showcased the patriotic plot of the movie, with Alia Bhatt in a never seen before character.

6. Sanju



Touted as a comeback for actor Ranbir Kapoor and as based on a controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju was always surrounded by the buzz. But soon after the trailer released the bar of excitement got raised, as it featured the different looks of Sanjay portrayed by Ranbir, spanning over the years of Dutt’s career. The looks and imitation of an actor was par excellence and the overall movie appeared to be a commercial entertainer.

7. Stree



As the trailer suggested, the horror comedy depicts the gripping story of a town, which is terrorized by the tales of a mysterious woman who abducts men, leaving their clothes behind. A stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor & Pankaj Tripathi in key roles and entertaining dialogues in the trailer, made the movie buffs curious for Stree.

8. Badhaai Ho



Just like the movie, the trailer too was hilarious and looked promising as a family entertainer. The movie depicts the story of young man who faces embarrassment in the society, due to the pregnancy of his elderly mother.

9. AndhaDhun



Although, the movie emerged as a super hit mainly due to its positive word-of-mouth, the trailer played a crucial role in creating hype for this suspense thriller. As per the trailer, the romantic looking film quickly turns into a thriller with peculiar yet engaging scenes. It features Aayushmann Khurrana in a role of a blind pianist.

10. 2.0



2.0 is in the news since its inception due to the casting of Akshay Kumar opposite Rajinikanth. Apart from Akki & Rajni’s presence, its advanced technology and top-notch VFX stole hearts of the audiences. Though it received flak on social media, movie managed to do good business at the box office.

11. Pihu



Apart from the above mentioned Bollywood trailers, the trailer of Pihu looked menacing, which narrates the story of a two-year-old girl named Pihu who gets trapped inside her house with no escape.

12. Zero



Even though the film tanked at the box office but its trailer was adored by one and all. The superlative VFX, interesting characters, amusing dialogues, chartbuster music & an element of suspense were the factors that sparked the excitement.

Apart from these above-mentioned trailers, here are the honourable mentions:

Mulk, 102 Not Out and Tumbbad.

