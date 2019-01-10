Petta VS Viswasam At The Box Office: Posters Of Rajinikanth Starrer Burned! Are They Really Ajith Fans?

Pongal came a little early in Tamil Nadu. Today is certainly a big day for Tamil cinema as Ajith film Viswasam and a Rajinikanth film Petta have released together. Ajith starrer Viswasam is the fourth collaboration of the actor with director Siva, while Rajinikanth’s Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has promised Thalaiva fans of bringing the vintage Rajini back, a film packed with ‘Rajini-isms’. Both are big budget movies with superstars in them and today marks the box office clash of the two.

The earliest fan shows for the two films has begun at 1.00 am on Thursday. The critic reviews and audience reactions are already been pouring in. Petta has been appreciated for being a typical Rajini film and Viswasam has been praised for being the right mass entertainer that this Pongal season needs.

Both the films got positive talk all over and fans are going gaga over in the theatres. Expectations and bookings for both the films are skyrocketed after the initial reviews and positive mouth talk. Amid the success and positiveness, there have also been incidents outside theatres where Ajith fans and Rajini fans clashed. A video from Twitter shows Ajith fans vandalising Rajini posters.

Tamil cinema is often considered as a healthy box office and even when the biggest stars movies collided on the same day, incidents like today’s never really happened before. Being the super star’s film, clashing with one of the biggest star Thala Ajith, who has humongous fandom after Rajini, paved a way to such incident of poster vandalism.

Apart from chaos and negative things, movie buffs are happy as both the films got the positive talk. Rather than indulging in a futile purpose, fanatics should enjoy the movies while idolising their stars. We really hope incidents like today’s will never repeat in future.

The teaser gave us a glimpse of Rajinikanth in two avatars, sporting a handlebar moustache and a bearded look. Going by the visuals in the trailer, we got a hint that it is a nostalgic throwback to the Rajinikanth of the 1990s.

Petta marks the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj. At the audio launch of Petta, Rajinikanth said that Karthik directed him like a hardcore Rajinikanth fan. Rajinikanth went on to describe Petta as a ‘beautiful film’ best suited for a festival release.

The film marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. He plays a character called Singaar Singh in Petta. Gearing up for Pongal 2019 release, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan and Sasikumar in key roles. In Petta, which has been produced by Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a professor with a violent past.

While Viswasam being one of the most-awaited films, stars Ajith Kumar and Nayantara in lead roles. The film is Directed by Siva and Produced by Arjun Thyagarajan, Senthil Thyagarajan, G. Thyagarajan. It is made under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. The trailer of the film was also a hit among the fans and it has all the elements that you need for a masala film. In fact, this is not the first time that the director of the film, Siruthai Siva has collaborated with actor Ajith. The director-actor duo has previously worked in three films (all got a blockbuster talk at Box office) and Viswasam is their fourth flick together. In fact, this is the first time that a director and actor has worked consecutively in 4 films together.

The buzz is that Viswasam is going to have plenty of action/fight sequences and these are bound to click with the mass audience. At the same time, it is likely to feature quite a few emotional scenes and have a soft touch as well. As such, it has plenty to offer the family audiences as well.

To all Superstar Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith Kumar fans, a very happy Pongal from Koimoi team.

