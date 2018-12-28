Petta Trailer: Rajinikanth Is Back In His Good Old ROWDY Form!

After setting the box office on fire with 2.0, Superstar Rajinikanth is back in his most lovable heroic mould with Tamil movie, Petta. Unlike his previous releases, Kabali and Kaala, Petta presents Rajni in a more colourful and light-hearted role.

The trailer opens with a slaying entry of Thalaiva, and further introduces other actors featured in the movie. Apart from Rajni, the ensemble cast boasts of Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in key roles.

Check out the Tamil trailer of Petta here:

Just like mentioned in a dedicated article on Rajni’s birthday, we wish that Petta to be out in Hindi dubbed version too, as the actor will be seen in rowdy character along with his antics and quirk, after a long time.

At the audio launch of Petta, Rajinikanth opened up about the project and described it as an ‘action-packed entertainer’.

“When Sembian and Kannan from Sun Pictures came home and requested me to act in their production, I immediately gave my nod. Karthik Subbaraj had pitched a story to me. It was on my mind and as I listened to stories from other filmmakers, I wasn’t quite satisfied,” he said.

“Then, I called Karthik again this year and asked him to narrate. This time, he stunned me with an excellent, well-developed version of the story he pitched earlier,” Rajinikanth said, recalling how Petta started.

Recently, on 12th December marking the auspicious occasion of Thalaiva’s 69th birthday, the makers released the teaser of the movie.

Petta marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj, who directed silent film Mercury, released earlier this year.

The movie releases on 11th January 2019, during the festive season of Pongal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!