First of all, wishing a very happy birthday to our beloved megastar Rajinikanth, who is currently riding high on the success of his recent release 2.0. To make this auspicious occasion more special for the fans, the makers of actor’s upcoming movie Petta, released the much-awaited teaser.

With teaser, the makers wished the star on his birthday and also gave a glimpse of usual Thalaiva swag. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun TV Network Limited. It is scheduled for a release on 14th January 2019.

Even though the teaser didn’t reveal much about the concept, there’s already a huge curiosity amongst the fans. First and foremost reason, the superstar is back in a rollicking character after a long time.

Also, the ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui being part of the movie has sparked an excitement amongst the movie maniacs as it will be a treat to watch Nawaz facing Rajni, for the first time.

Right from Rajni’s look to overall packaging of a teaser, every element gave us the feel of a full-fledged masala entertainer, for which the masses are eagerly waiting since Wanted and Singham.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has his euphoria in the southern regions, was deprived of a huge success amongst the Hindi speaking belts and with 2.0, the actor has revamped his credibility.

Rajinikanth has revealed that his upcoming Tamil action-drama Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is an entertaining throwback to the kind of films he did in the 1990s.

At the audio launch of Petta, the actor opened up about the project and described it as an action-packed entertainer.