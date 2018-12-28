Singer-actor Jassie Gill says it is crucial for youngsters to realise the importance of casting their vote.

“India is a country that comprises of a vast population of youngsters and it is crucial for them to realise the power they hold in their hands,” Jassie said in a statement.

Jassie Gill urges youngsters to vote
Panga Actor Jassie Gill Urges Youngsters To Cast Their Vote

Twitter has collaborated with several artistes to encourage the youth of India to vote in the upcoming general elections through #PowerOf18 video series. The first instalment of the video series features Jassie.

Talking about the initiative, he said: “Twitter is a platform where people can speak up and make their voices heard, to bring about a positive change in the neighbourhood and the country. With the upcoming general elections, India is at a defining moment and I urge the youth of India to vote and express themselves with #PowerOf18.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here