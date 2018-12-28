Panga Actor Jassie Gill Urges Youngsters To Cast Their Vote

Singer-actor Jassie Gill says it is crucial for youngsters to realise the importance of casting their vote.

“India is a country that comprises of a vast population of youngsters and it is crucial for them to realise the power they hold in their hands,” Jassie said in a statement.

Twitter has collaborated with several artistes to encourage the youth of India to vote in the upcoming general elections through #PowerOf18 video series. The first instalment of the video series features Jassie.

Talking about the initiative, he said: “Twitter is a platform where people can speak up and make their voices heard, to bring about a positive change in the neighbourhood and the country. With the upcoming general elections, India is at a defining moment and I urge the youth of India to vote and express themselves with #PowerOf18.”

