Simmba Box Office: 114 Crores In 3 Days To Beat This Record Of Ranveer Singh!

Simmba Box Office: The tiger of this year is here & his roar will surely shatter some records at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles, the movie is a remix version of Singham that will instantly click with the audience.

This is a mass-pleaser & hence more than advance bookings it’ll the spot bookings working in the favour of the film. If we see Ranveer Singh’s highest weekend 1 grossers, we’ve Padmavaat at the top with 114 crores. But, Padmavaat enjoyed a 4 day long extended weekend along with the paid previews. The movie went on to collect over 166 crores in its 1st week and 300 crores in its lifetime.

With 52.60 crores in its weekend 1, Ram Leela stands at no. 2 when it comes to highest opening weekend total of Ranveer Singh. It did a surprising business for the first 3 days back then and ended up earning 110 crores & the tag of superhit. With the same team, Bajirao Mastani did 46.77 crores in its first 3 days. The movie earned a humongous total at 184 crores.

The remaining two – Dil Dhadakne Do and Gunday were decent performers but declared a plus affair at the box office. Gunday earned 43 crores and Dil Dhadakne Do did 37.05 crores in its 1st weekend. This complies the top 5 of Ranveer Singh’s highest opening weekend earners.

2nd position is dead sure for Simmba surpassing Ram Leela‘s 52.60 crores but it’s as hard as nails to beat Padmavaat at 114 crores. Padmavaat had the advantage of 4-day weekend with paid previews but Simmba will go though a normal 3-day weekend. But things will surely change for Simmba after the word of mouth is out.

What do you guys think, will a miracle happen to make Simmba cross 114 crores in its 1st weekend? VOTE BELOW!

