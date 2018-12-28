Simmba Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Ruling The Masses Pan India!

Simmba Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie, Simmba, has hit the theatres today and is all set to end the year with a bang. The movie features the pair of actor Ranveer Singh and Bollywood newbie, Sara Ali Khan.

Rohit Shetty and his team are back after the grand success of Golmaal Again, and going by the early reports, the director is looking forward to keeping his record intact. The movie has witnessed a very good start in the morning shows with occupancy of 35-40% pan India and is outstanding in mass centres with 55-60%. Unlike 2.0 and Zero, Simmba has recorded very good footfalls in Mumbai. With terrific feedbacks coming from masses, the movie is expected to take a huge boost during evening and night shows.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, ahead of the release of Simmba, has said that the film will make the audience feel high as it has a combination of action, comedy, romance and emotions.

“I am not saying that we have created something different but this film will give you a high. The film will make you happy and cry at the same time”, Rohit said while interacting with media on Wednesday at the promotional meet of Simmba along with the star cast of the film Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

Simmba is an action-comedy-drama which revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist in the film.

On Tuesday, Rohit hosted a screening of Simmba for his friends in the film industry, when asked Rohit what kind of response he received after the film’s screening, he said, “I think we have made a good film. I make films every year. Last year, Golmaal Again was released”.

“I am not one of those filmmakers who make one film in four years but there are few films like Chennai Express, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and Singham that you know that it’s an on beat film and it has been made the way we wanted it to make so, Simmba is one of them,” he added.

Simmba is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper.

