Simmba Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Report: All Set For A BLOCKBUSTER Start!

Simmba Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Report: Amidst much-anticipation, the last release of the year, Simmba, is finally out today in theatres. Marking the first collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and energetic actor Ranveer Singh, there was a tremendous pre-release buzz amongst the cine-goers and the advance bookings dictates the same story.

Let’s take a look at the major cities to get a clearer idea about advance booking reports:

Mumbai

Finally, after the biggies like Sanju, Race 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, the city is showing its craze towards Bollywood movies. There is an enthusiastic response across all the major multiplexes with 30-35% oranges (filling fast shows) and single screens as expected, are on fire.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is performing lower than Mumbai but expected to boost as the day progresses. The response is terrific in mass centres but average in other areas. Overall it’s decent here.

Bengaluru

Same like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Simmba is receiving an amazing response in the city. With 55-60% filling fast shows already, the movie is all set for a thunderous opening.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is showing terrific buzz for Rohit Shetty directorial with about 50% shows in filling fast mode.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

After staying cold for biggies like Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0 and Zero, Pune is surprisingly showing a better trend for Simmba. Although it’s less than above-mentioned cities, the reports are promising.

With a limited number of shows, Chennai is showing superb hype with 60-65% oranges.

Kolkata is performing same on the lines of Pune, expected to pace up during afternoon and evening shows.

