South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the grand release of his next biggie, Leo on October 19. The film has already been censored with a U/A certificate by the film board and it’s making all the right noises. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Vijay on the big screen once again.

Amid this excitement, the makers released the trailer of Leo on October 5 on the official pages of Sun TV. And, guess what, fans have gone crazy since then.

The trailer showed Vijay essaying the character of a family man with a wife (Trisha) and a daughter, living in Kashmir. However, his past haunts him as villains with a vendetta search him out. They set his clothes on fire and beat him mercilessly. Though Vijay looked defeated for a short moment, later his deadly fighter side rises as a Phoenix and he single-handedly thrashes all the goons.

A special screening of the trailer was organised for the fans at Rohini Theatre in Chennai. Hundreds of fans gathered at the theatre to watch the trailer together but when they left the theatre, the hall was left completely damaged with broken seats.

Trade expert Manobala V shared a video on his social media handle that showed the theatre was in a complete mess with several seats torn apart. Images also revealed that the hall was filled with confetti remains.

Watch the video:

Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening. pic.twitter.com/vQ9sd6uvJg — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, the Thalapathy Vijay fans shared videos from the theatre as they flocked in to witness the Leo trailer. Several inside videos from the theatre showed the fans hooting and cheering for Vijay as they watched the trailer on the big screen.

Check videos here:

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay. Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin and Priya Anand in pivotal roles. The action thriller also has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt playing an important character.

