Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed actors in the South. Known for keeping a low-key profile on the personal front, the actor never misses a chance to cast a spell with his charismatic aura on screen. Despite his no-promotion strategy, Vijay’s films have hardly tanked at the box office, which speaks volumes about his acting prowess. Aside from his professional endeavors, the actor has also found himself in the negative limelight, courting several controversies in his prolific career, surprisingly. In one shocking dispute, Vijay once filed a lawsuit against his parents. Scroll through to know the entire episode.

Thalapathy Vijay has had an eventful year so far with Vairsu doing wonders at the ticket window, and now his upcoming film Leo is expected to rake in big money, having already recorded blockbuster advance booking, especially in the UK. The action-packed trailer of Leo, also starring Trisha Krishnan, was dropped on Thursday and has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Coming back to Vijay’s controversy, this one time the ‘Beast’ actor filed a civil lawsuit against his own parents and nine other people. For the unversed, the actor is the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekar and Shobha.

In the 2021 lawsuit, the actor said that no one is allowed to use his name to organize public meetings and gatherings. The actor included his parents in the lawsuit after his father said that his son is keen to join politics, further registering a party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India under Vijay’s name. Chandrashekhar made his wife Shobha the treasurer of the party, while their relative Padmanabhan was named its President. The entire activity was performed against the actor’s permission as revealed by him in the lawsuit, which barred 11 people including his parents and nine other people from using his name for the party, or any other public event going forward.

The move from his parents further forced Thalapathy Vijay to release a statement disassociating from his father’s political advancements. “I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” he had said in the statement as per Indian Express.

Chandrashekhar later resorted to saying every family has its problems, adding father and son may disagree but eventually sort their differences out.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more such trivia from Down South, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Charan Observes Ayyappa Deeksha For Newborn Daughter ‘Klin Kaara Konidela’, Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News