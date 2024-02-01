Things seem to be getting more challenging for Sania Mirza, who recently confirmed her divorce. Her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, sent shockwaves across Pakistan as well as India with his marriage announcement with Sana Javed. As per the latest reports, their son Izhaan is now mentally disturbed after being mercilessly bullied in school. Scroll below for all the details!

Sania married Shoaib in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010. They welcomed their first son, Izhaan, in 2018. For more than a year, strong rumors were rife that the couple had secretly called it quits. The Mirza Malik Show aired shortly after, rubbishing all the claims. But it turns out the reports were indeed true, as Malik tied the knot with Sana Javed last month.

Sania Mirza breaks silence on Shoaib Malik divorce?

In a conversation with Samaa TV, Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif claims that he recently had a telephone conversation with Sania Mirza. The Indian former Tennis player allegedly claimed that her son Izhaan had been mentally disturbed since the news of her father Shoaib Malik’s marriage.

The report further claims that Izhaan is being bullied in his school, and the situation has gotten so worse that Sania Mirza’s son has stopped going to his school. That’s not it; the Indian personality has reportedly returned to her native place, Hyderabad, amid the stressful situation.

Shoaib Malik’s viral statement on divorce with Sania Mirza

A statement is going viral on the internet where Shoaib Malik talks about listening to one’s heart and making decisions. He said, “Wo karna chahiye jo aapka dil bole. Ye nahi sochna chahiye ki log kya sochenge. Ye bilkul nahi sochna chahiye, I swear. Even if it takes for you to learn ki log kya sochenge, aap apni chize karo chahhe 10 saal lag jaye, 20 saal lag jaye.”

More about Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed wedding!

Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal. Rumor has it that she broke her marriage two to three months before tying the knot with Shoaib Malik. The newlyweds tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Karachi. They shared the first glimpses of their union on Instagram on January 20, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth Is 287% Higher Than Third Wife Sana Javed – Here’s All About Their Combined Fortune Of Almost 300 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News