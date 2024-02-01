Sania Mirza is sporting the widest smile despite going through turmoil in her personal life. She sought Khula from her husband, Shoaib Malik, after he allegedly cheated on her multiple times. The Indian former Tennis player has also been garnering massive support after her former partner announced his third wedding with Sana Javed. Amid it all, there’s been a massive increase in her Instagram following, and below are all the details you need!

As per reports, Sania still lives in the same Dubai property she was residing in with Shoaib. She is accompanied by her son Izhaan, and it looks like the Indian former Tennis player owns full custody of her son. Mirza has been trying to move on and was recently seen attending the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza witnesses boost in Instagram followers

As per Hypeauditor, Sania Mirza has witnessed a growth of 288K followers in the past month. It is to be noted that Shoaib Malik announced his wedding to Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. The Indian personality has been receiving a lot of love, not only from her native country but also from Pakistan. And the numbers are clearly proving that!

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that Shoaib’s family also sided with Sania and refused to attend his wedding ceremony. He tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi on January 19.

More about Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza’s marital issues

It’s been a while since divorce rumors were doing the rounds. A leading Pakistan channel also claimed that Shoaib Malik had been dating Sana Javed for 3-4 years. Sania Mirza learned about their extra-marital affair at a very early stage and decided to hold an intervention with his family members.

Malik’s family reportedly tried their best to solve their marital issues, but Shoaib was adamant about ending his marriage with Sania. She allegedly sought for Khula somewhere in 2023.

Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal

It is also to be noted that Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal. Rumor has it that she ended her marriage 2-3 months before tying the knot with the Pakistan former National Cricket team captain.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth Is 287% Higher Than Third Wife Sana Javed – Here’s All About Their Combined Fortune Of Almost 300 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News