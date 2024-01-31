Post Shoaib Malik’s divorce news from Sania Mirza went viral, and many people from India and Pakistan stood with her, supporting her during the tough time. In a recent interview, it appeared like he critically addressed the controversy, saying things like, “You should follow your heart.”

Amidst everything happening around both of them, a video of Shoaib Malik having a conversation with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar started trending on social media.

The mentioned video is of the time when Shoaib appeared on The Shoaib Akhtar Show. He was asked about five girls he likes from any industry, to which Malik casually replied, “Paanch bahi paanch sau hai! (Not five, but there are 500 women).”

He starts by saying, “Maze ki baat bataun, bandiyaa waise hi thaa kar ke lagti hai (Can tell you one thing, all girls win over my heart).” To which Shoaib Akhtar cross-questions asking, “Any Politician or someone from the film industry?”

Sania Mirza’s ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, replied, “Bandiya mujhe boht zyada pasand hai, duniya bhar se. 5 naam won’t be enough (I like women from across the world, five names won’t be enough).” Akhtar, without letting him go, asks again, “Anyone from Bollywood, Hollywood?” Malik, also not agreeing to end the topic, replies again, “Mazze ki baat aur bataun? Meri ladko se zyada ladkiyon se banti hai!”

Watch the video here:

Shoaib Akhtar asked, how? To which he said, “Pata nahi, khud bhi main ladki lagta hoon shayad. Jo baaki 10 hai unse dosti khatam karwayenge? Main paanch naam lunga toh..” The host also laughingly asks, “Where are you even taking this conversation?” The thing that it aired on YouTube in November 2023, when he was still with Sania Mirza, attracted negative comments from the audience.

Here’s what the viewers on the video commented, “Shoaib Akhtar is even ignoring his answers, but he is still nagging… Yeh Sania Mirza ke layak hi nahi tha…” Another added, “Salam ha Sania ko jo iss jaise insaan sath ab tak reh rahi thi.” Third said, “Kaun kaun Sania aur Shoaib Malik ke videos search karke dekh raha hai phir se. Aur lag raha Sania ke liye ye deserve nahi karta.”

