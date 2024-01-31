Sunny Deol is one of the most loved actors of all time. Owing to his humility and down-to-earth attitude, he enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. While he is one of the most humble actors in the industry, he would get easily agitated if someone pulled a prank on the sets of their films. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he recalled getting his leg pulled by his co-stars.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat With Rajat Sharma, he had recalled the time when a prank was pulled on him while shooting for the 1989 film Chaalbaaz, where he was seen alongside Sridevi. During one such time, he had recalled that he wouldn’t spare the legendary actress if she pulled the prank. Scroll down for details.

Speaking about Sridevi, Sunny Deol told the news channel “Once this happened with Sridevi where I decided to not spare her. My one eye would be on my back. Tu kya kar rahi hai, main bhi karunga. (What you are doing, I will also do) Because the film was of that genre, and that’s why it didn’t matter if you just get out of your character and do a one-upmanship.”

He further revealed, “Initially, when I joined the industry, it happened. I used to act but some of our colleagues – I cannot name them – behind the camera would do some strange behaviour. The director would not stop them and then I would get irritated thinking, ‘Are we here to act or to fight with one another?’. They would get carried away in one-upmanship and do things which they felt would improve the scene. So this insecurity is there in many actors. This ruins the film and I didn’t want to work with such actors.”

On the work front, after basking in the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Lahore 1947. Backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, the film is rumored to also star Preity Zinta alongside Sunny in Rajkumar Santoshi‘s directorial.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sunny Deol being pranked on the sets? Do let us know.

