After a glorious run at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal is now available for streaming on Netflix. The action drama premiered on the OTT platform on January 26, 2024. There’s good news because it is amongst the Top 5 non-English films for the week and has also surpassed Salaar by a considerable gap. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film sparked a huge controversy over its alleged misogynist content. It divided Bollywood over its slapping and shoe-licking scene. While directors like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma spoke in their favor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Javed Akhtar, among others, voiced their opinions against it.

Animal vs Salaar on Netflix

Salaar premiered on Netflix on January 20, 2024. It ranked at #3 for the week of the period of January 15-21, with average views of 1.6 million. But Ranbir Kapoor‘s monstrous flick has surpassed this milestone with a huge gap.

Within a week of release, Animal has been viewed for 20.8 million hours. It has an average run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The overall views in its debut week are 6.2 million. On the other hand, Salaar, which has completed its second week, is now in the 6th spot with an overall 1.9 million views. This means that Prabhas‘ film has grown around 19% from the last week.

The data also suggests Animal has around 226% higher views on Netflix than Salaar. Sandeep Reddy and Ranbir Kapoor’s association is a clear hit, not only in theatres but also in the digital world.

Other Top 10 Non-English Films on Netflix

For the period of January 22-28, Badland Hunters topples the Top 10 Non-English films list with views of a staggering 14.3 million. Sixty Minutes has maintained its second spot with 13.5 million streams.

After remaining on the top for the last three weeks, Society of the Snow has now slipped to the third position with average views of 10.6 million this week on Netflix.

From The Ashes (3.7 million), Caged Wings (1.5 million), Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman (1 million), Nowhere (800K), and Pirate Dad (800K) are the other films in the Top 10 list.

