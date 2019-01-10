Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 On The Cards? Farhan Akhtar To Make A Special Announcement Soon

Acclaimed filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, teased the audience by saying he would soon make an official announcement about his forthcoming project. While everyone is rumouring it to be a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3, the filmmaker has something to say about it.

Farhan Akthar was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his forthcoming production venture Gully Boy along with film’s actor Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar and co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Actor Ranveer Singh who was in his usual element during the trailer launch of Gully Boy rapped iconic ‘Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal’ birthday song on Farhan Akhtar’s birthday.

Akthar has directed some memorable films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don and Don 2. He has also been a part of some memorable films as an actor like Rock On!!, Luck by Chance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadkane Do.

There have been reports that Akthar will soon direct the next installment of his successful franchise Don with Shah Rukh Khan. But he didn’t divulge that whether his upcoming project will be his directorial venture or acting venture.

“I have got The Sky is Pink as an actor which is being directed by Shonali Bose and there is going to be a very special announcement, but this is not the time and the platform to announce it. The audience will hear about it very soon and I hope that excites them,” said Akhtar.

Ranveer singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is releasing on February 14.

-IANS

