Amavas: Nargis Fakhri Reveals About Her Character In The Film

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who will be seen in upcoming horror film Amavas, says she enjoys watching horror films as it gives a certain adrenaline rush and offers an engrossing experience.

On her interest in horror films, Nargis told IANS here: “I like supernatural horror films because it scares you, it takes you into a world where the story unfolds and things come into action… it is engrossing. Watching a horror story gets our adrenaline going and that is addictive.”

“This (‘Amavas‘) is the only horror script that I have come across in the last six years so I was instantly excited,” she added.

The film also features Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar.

Giving an insight into the character she plays in the film, Nargis said: “I am playing a girl who is in love with a man and she wants to go for a holiday with him to a very old property. Though there’s a fear of ghosts, since she does not believe in the existence of such an element, she convinces her man to go there.

“When they arrive there, how this girl experiences the different world of supernatural power… my character narrates that.”

Nargis started her career in Bollywood with the film Rockstar in 2011. She has since been seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3.

For sometime, she has been away from films.

“I decided to take time off and prioritise other things. Acting in films is not the only interest. I have other things in life to do… My family time is important for me. I value the friendships that I have in the US,” she said.

Since there are many women-centric films being made in Bollywood in the last few years. How does she look at the change?

Nargis said: “It is exciting time for female artists to be a part of films in Bollywood because a lot of interesting work is happening. I am choosing scripts based on what I am offered and how I feel about them.

“I do not really have any specific criteria to choose a film. I am very much driven by how I like the story.”

Directed by Bhushan Patel, Amavas will release on February 1.

– IANS

