Dabangg 3 Shoot Update: Swagat Nahi Karoge Salman Khan Ka?

Chulbul Pandey is back! Yes you heard it right. Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting the final schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, will be returning in a beloved character of Chulbul Pandey, as the actor-producer Arbaaz Khan confirmed the news about much-awaited Dabangg 3.

Talking about the third installment of Dabangg series, Arbaaz Khan shared about the commencement of the project. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz stated, “Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April, however we we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say that the film features Salman Khan in lead and will be directed by Prabhudheva.”

Dabangg 3 will be produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhudeva. It also brings back the duo of Salman Khan and director Prabhudeva, almost after a decade since Wanted. As Wanted is considered as the revival of Salman’s era in Bollywood, it will be interesting to see how the superhit duo of Wanted, spell the magic at the box office, this time.

Speaking about the franchise, Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, while Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

Further speaking about the rumours about the movie, Arbaaz said, “I have been reading a lot about Dabangg 3 on the social media — some say it is a remake, some say it is inspired by real life incident, some say it is set in Noida. At present, I would like to maintain some secrecy around it”.

