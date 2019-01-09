Ranveer Singh’s Reply On The Failure Of Khans At The Box Office In 2018 Is UNMISSABLE!

The year 2018 was full of surprises and shocks! No, we aren’t saying that but the box office and Janta Janardhan have decided that. Movies of Salman Khan (Race 3), Aamir Khan (Thugs Of Hindostan) and Shah Rukh Khan (Zero) failed to attract the audiences to the theatres. Whereas the movies of Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh did wonders not only at the box office but also stole the hearts of many.

Last year, it was totally Ranveer’s year since he started off with a band with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and ended on a high note with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. In between this, he also tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in Italy. After Salman, Ranveer has become the second actor to achieve one 200 crore film and one 300 crore film in the same year.

Today, the actor was present at the trailer launch of his next Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Just like the way he has surprised us earlier, with Gully Boy too, he has something out of the box to offer. This time he has experimented by doing his own raps in the film.

During the launch, one of the journalists asked the Lootera actor if his time has come (Apna time aa gaya?) as the Khans films didn’t work last year and it was only him who was all over, to which he joked, “Ab tum keh rahe ho toh mann leta hu (Laughs) (Now if you are saying so, I will agree to it).” He further also went on to add that he feels bad if films of his contemporaries fail to do well at the box office. If the films do well, he is more than happy for them. But the top of all, he feels happier when his own films do better than everyone else.

Well, now that’s a smart reply!

On the work front, Ranveer is all set for Gully Boy which will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019.

