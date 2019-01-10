Simmba Box Office Day 13: Stays Good On Second Wednesday!

Simmba Box Office Day 13: The film stayed good on the second Wednesday with 5 crores* more coming in. Though this is a drop from Wednesday collections of 6.03 crores, it is still good and now it is expected that collections would be at least 4 crores today as well.

The film has brought in 207.83 crores* so far and with this Golmaal Again lifetime of 206.50 crores has been surpassed. Next target is Chennai Express lifetime and that should be crossed by the close of the third weekend.

The film is a Blockbuster and rest assured, Simmba is next franchise in line for Bollywood. With this, Rohit Shetty is the first filmmaker to have as many as three franchises to his name, others being Golmaal and Singham respectively.

In Simmba, Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in his popular role of “Singham” to rescue Simmba from villains. And on the other hand, Akshay Kumar made a surprise appearance where he played Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) chief Veer Suryawanshi which also made an announcement of a collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

