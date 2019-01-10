Actor Prakash Raj Thanks Arvind Kejriwal For The Support

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended support to Kannada actor Prakash Raj for deciding to contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate, he met AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday.

At the meeting held at Kejriwal’s residence, the two discussed a number of issues.

“Met Kejriwal, thanked him and AAP for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done,” tweeted the actor, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Prakash Raj has been meeting politicians since he announced his decision to contest from Bengaluru.

The AAP extended support to the multi-lingual actor last week.

