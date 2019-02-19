OperationKaraoke: Bollywood EXPOSED! Over 36 Celebs Fall In The Trap

The big bad world of Bollywood has its shady side too and one of which has been recently exposed by a news organization. Cobrapost with #OperationKaraoke went to celebs like Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh and a dozen of others for paid promotions and the result was shocking.

Their ask was will the celebs post the praises, of a certain political parties, as their personal opinion, for money? Many of the celebs did fell in the trap agreeing to do what the reporters asked them to do.

The actors who agreed to their deal are Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Sunny Leonne, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Tisca Chopra, Pankaj Dheer & His Son Nikitin Dheer Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rohit Roy, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani & spouse Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba, Koena Mitra & Poonam Pandey Choreographer Ganesh Acharya & Dancer Sambhavana Seth.

#OperationKaraoke An investigation by Cobrapost exposes three dozen Bollywood celebrities, including famous singers, comedians & actors, willing to post messages as their personal opinion on social media, on behalf of political parties, All for money.https://t.co/LUpB5REN13 pic.twitter.com/RTIxvlg23c — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

Playback singers such as Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh & Baba Sehgal are also in the list. It also includes comedians like Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh, Krushna Abhishek & Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar.

But there were some exceptions like Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad & Saumya Tandon who refused to co-operate straight away. All the videos have been uploaded by Cobrapost on their site which surely unveils some shocking conversations. You can check the videos here.

