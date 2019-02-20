The Kapil Sharma Show: It Was Salman Khan’s Decision To Remove Navjot Singh Sidhu?

The Kapil Sharma Show is been in talks for a while now for the decision of sacking its main judge Navjot Singh Sidhu from his post. The current news floating around the internet is, it was Salman Khan’s decision to bid adieu Sidhu from the show. After his comments on Pulwama attack, he got bashed on social media.

The show has been doing well as far as its TRPs are concerned but it has been through a roller-coaster ride in the past. From the shift in the channels to mid-air controversy between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover and last year’s infamous phone call controversy; this reality show has faced a lot of struggle to make its own place.

According to a report published in DB Post, Salman Khan didn’t want to take any chance with the popularity of the show. A source close to the agency told them, “When this entire controversy happened; the channel was still not sure on what decision to make. It was the producer of the show, Salman Khan’s immediate decision to ask Sidhu to step down from the show. Obviously, as a producer, Salman did not want to take a chance, especially when so much money has been involved in its production. The show is doing well in terms of TRP and Salman doesn’t want to lose it just for the sake of one person. And so, he decided to take a call immediately.”

As far as the viewers are concerned, they surely will be a divided house of retaining Navjot Singh Sidhu in the show. The decision is said to be on hold for now as Archana Puran Singh will be on the chair for a couple of episodes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!