Gully Boy Box Office Collections Day 6: All Set For A Century!

Gully Boy Box Office Collections: Released on Valentine’s day, this Ranveer Singh led movie is going places as far as the numbers are concerned. The movie is enjoying a stable week at the Box Office, what with 8 crores* more coming on Tuesday.

The film has found bearing in its target territories and this is where it is scoring the highest.

Of course with the kind of critical acclaim that it had received, the Zoya Akhtar directed film was expected to collect even better with the collections staying over the 10 crore mark. Still, for an offbeat film that is catering to the niche audiences, this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has done well to come this far, what with 89.10 crores* in its kitty so far.

“Gully Boy”, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is said to be inspired by the life story of street rappers Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song “Mere Gully Mein”.

It also features Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

