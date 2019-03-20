Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After numerous speculations, Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan finally confirmed his upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali yesterday. The project is titled as Inshallah and the lead actress is Alia Bhatt, who’s already enjoying the buzz for her other upcoming projects – Takht & Brahmastra.

Now making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this announcement has garnered and examine whether it makes this Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer to be a blockbuster or a lacklustre?

A Bhansali directorial, the movie marks the union of SK and SBL after 20 long years. Also, with Alia who is touted as the best actress in today’s time and Salman, with whom almost every actress craves to work with. This union of best of both worlds is surely worth the hype! Isn’t it?

Let us know whether you feel this upcoming magnum opus is going to be a blockbuster or lacklustre? Vote below and share your views in the comment section!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!