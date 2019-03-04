We all have been noticing the makers of Brahmastra along with the lead cast – Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan sharing a motion video hinting to ‘Prayagraj’, the place where the famous Kumbh Mela takes place. We caught our hands on some insider images which hint towards the star cast including Ranbir Kapoor announcing something big today but is it all being planned amidst the big sacred event?

It all started with the motion video which showcases the globe, gradually marking the city of Prayagraj on the map. On the other hand, we can see the probable logo of the title on the images. One of the Instagram stories also says, “Name launch at Kumbh”. Now that we all know that there is something coming up, is it going to be motion picture related to the title or something else that the team is planning to surprise us with?

What if it is a whole huge event taking place within the area of Kumbh? That indeed is going to be remarkable because of the huge fan following that the trio has. Also, to be taken into consideration is the massive reach the movie will garner as Kumbh is one sacred event where millions of devotees gather every year! What do y’all think it is going to be?

Check out the images here which make us wonder all of the above:

Brahmastra, a Hindi-language fantasy film is written – directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie which is announced as a trilogy will also feature Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

